Klopp receives major offer from Germany: Salary figures revealed

·50·Sport
Klopp receives major offer from Germany: Salary figures revealed

The German Football Association (DFB) is reportedly taking serious steps to appoint Jürgen Klopp as the head coach of the national team.

According to Bild, the DFB has offered the 59-year-old specialist a four-year contract with an annual salary of 7 million euros. This figure is said to be higher than the earnings of Julian Nagelsmann, who previously managed the German national team.

Four-year contract offered to Klopp

According to the source, the German Football Association wants to build a long-term project with Klopp.

The proposed contract is for four years. This indicates that the DFB intends to start the next phase of the German national team with an experienced and charismatic specialist.

Annual salary — 7 million euros

Bild reports that the annual salary offered to Klopp is 7 million euros.

Media reports previously stated that Julian Nagelsmann earned around 4–6 million euros per year as head coach of the German national team.

In this regard, the offer prepared for Klopp signifies how seriously the German Football Association is considering this candidate.

Contract with Nagelsmann terminated

On July 3, the German Football Association announced that the contract with Julian Nagelsmann had been terminated prematurely.

Following that, the DFB stated its intention to negotiate with Klopp. Now, it appears this interest has reached the level of a concrete financial offer.

The Red Bull situation

Starting in 2025, Jürgen Klopp is expected to serve as the Global Head of Soccer at Red Bull.

His contract with this organization is reportedly set until the end of 2029. Therefore, how the Germany national team option will affect Klopp's future plans remains an open question.

A new challenge after the Liverpool era

Before joining the Red Bull corporation, Klopp managed Liverpool from 2015 to 2024.

After his successful tenure at the English club, his name has frequently been linked to the German national team. Now, the contract offered by the DFB further strengthens this possibility.

As German football searches for a new head coach, the main question remains: will Klopp accept the national team project after his time in club football?

Jürgen KloppDFBGermanyFootballTransfer
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