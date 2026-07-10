Brozović could move to Real Madrid: An interesting option for Mourinho

·103·Sport
Brozović could move to Real Madrid: An interesting option for Mourinho

Croatian national team midfielder Marcelo Brozović has become a free agent after leaving Saudi club Al-Nassr.

It is now reported that the 33-year-old footballer could continue his career at one of Spain's biggest clubs.

Real Madrid is considering the Brozović option

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Real Madrid has the opportunity to acquire Brozović without a transfer fee.

Since the Croatian midfielder is a free agent, no fee will be paid to another club. This could be a financially favorable option for the 'Royal Club'.

Mourinho focuses on experience

According to the source, Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho has expressed interest in the idea of bringing Brozović to the team.

The Portuguese specialist may feel the need for a player in the center of midfield who possesses experience, discipline, and the ability to handle the pressure of big matches.

The contract could be for one year

Reports suggest that a potential agreement could be for a one-year term.

This would be a low-risk decision for Real Madrid: the club tests an experienced player for a short period, while Brozović gets the chance to return to the highest level of European football.

Known for his time at Inter

Marcelo Brozović is primarily known in Europe for his performances at Inter.

He defended the colors of the Milan club from 2015 to 2023 and became one of the key figures in the team's midfield.

99 matches for the Croatian national team

Brozović also has extensive experience with the Croatian national team.

He has played 99 matches in the national team jersey and scored 7 goals.

An unexpected but logical option for Real Madrid

In terms of age, Brozović is not a long-term project. However, his free agent status, vast experience, and tactical awareness in central midfield could make him a short-term but useful option for Real Madrid.

Now the main question is whether Mourinho's interest will turn into an official offer or if Brozović will reach an agreement with another club?

Real MadridMarcelo BrozovićJosé MourinhoLa LigaFootball Transfers
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