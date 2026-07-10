Salah has left Liverpool: he is choosing a new team after the 2026 World Cup

The legendary Egyptian forward who has left the English club Liverpool Mohamed Salah is deciding where to continue his career. TEAMtalk reports that the 34-year-old star is currently facing a serious choice between offers from the Saudi Pro League and the American MLS. Zamin.uz has gathered the details of the most sensational transfer in the football world.

Farewell to Liverpool and free agent status

Mohamed Salah has reached a mutual agreement with the Merseysiders to terminate his contract, which was scheduled for one more season, and has officially free agent attained status.

After the Egyptian national team was eliminated from the 2026 World Cup following a defeat to Argentina, Salah significantly accelerated transfer negotiations regarding his future. He currently has two major global options.

Plan A: Saudi Arabia, close to Egypt

The Saudi Pro League is seen as the primary and most financially robust destination for Salah. The geographical factor, namely the proximity to his homeland of Egypt, plays a major role in the player's decision-making. For this reason, he is showing a greater preference for clubs located in the western part of Saudi Arabia.

Contending clubs: Jeddah giants — Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli, as well as the ambitious Neom club, are the main candidates to sign the Egyptian star.

Plan B: The USA (MLS) where a billionaire compatriot is waiting

If Salah rejects the Saudi option, he will head overseas to the famous American MLS. Two clubs in the US are showing serious interest in him:

Inter Miami — Lionel Messi the opportunity to play alongside him. San Diego — this option is very notable for Salah, as the club owner is the Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Mansour. He is ready to create favorable conditions for his compatriot Salah.

Is it all over with Europe?

Although interest in Mohamed Salah still persists from a number of strong European teams, football experts and pundits are in agreement. They estimate that the probability of Salah continuing his career at a club on the Old Continent is very low. Thus, it is almost certain that football fans will see Salah in Asia or the Americas in the coming days.