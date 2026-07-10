De la Fuente on Messi: One thing hasn't changed at 39

·81·Sport
De la Fuente on Messi: One thing hasn't changed at 39

Spain national team head coach Luis de la Fuente spoke highly of Argentina's leader Lionel Messi in a recent interview.

He specifically highlighted the 39-year-old's current level, his dedication on the pitch, and his continued hunger for results.

“Messi plays like he is 19 or 23”

Luis de la Fuente noted that despite his age, Messi continues to perform at an elite level.

“Messi plays just like he did at 19 or 23. He is performing at an extremely high level,” said the Spain manager.

In his view, Messi's strength lies not only in his technique or experience but also in his attitude toward every match.

The main difference is dedication

While acknowledging Messi's ability to make intelligent decisions, de la Fuente prioritized his dedication above all else.

“It is not just about his intelligent decisions, but above all, his dedication,” he emphasized.

These words demonstrate that even at 39, Messi continues to work tirelessly for the team on the pitch.

“He never stops”

According to the Spain coach, one of Messi's most important traits is that he is never satisfied with his achievements.

“Messi doesn't get tired and never stops at what he has achieved. He always wants more, every single day,” said de la Fuente.

For this reason, he called the Argentine star a true role model.

His 2026 World Cup stats speak for themselves

For the record, Lionel Messiscored 8 goals and provided 1 assist in the 2026 World Cup.

These results once again confirm that despite his age, he remains a decisive player for the Argentina national team.

Messi remains in the spotlight

Messi has been recognized for years as one of the greatest names in football history.

But what amazes de la Fuente is something else: Messi still wants more than ever and steps onto the pitch with a new goal every time.

Lionel MessiLuis de la FuenteFootballWorld CupArgentina
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