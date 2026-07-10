Currency exchange rates for July 13 announced

·89·Economy
Currency exchange rates for July 13 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies effective July 13, 2026. According to the update, the dollar increased by 63.77 soums, reaching 12,075.98 soums.

• The Euro increased by 39.74 soums, reaching 13,731.16 soums.
• The British Pound increased by 94.04 soums, reaching 16,111.98 soums.
• The Japanese Yen increased by 0.08 soums, reaching 73.97 soums.
• The Swiss Franc increased by 31.33 soums, reaching 14,886.86 soums.
• The Chinese Yuan increased by 2.63 soums, reaching 1,768.09 soums.

Ўзбекистон Марказий банкиЎзбекистон
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