Roy Keane reveals how to stop France: one condition is decisive

"Manchester United" legend and former midfielder Roy Keane shared his thoughts on how to play against the France national team at the 2026 World Cup.

France reached the semifinals by defeating Morocco 2-0 in the quarterfinals. Now, 'Les Bleus' will face the winner of the Spain vs. Belgium match.

France is in great form right now

Roy Keane highly praised the current state of the French team. He believes the team has entered the decisive stage of the tournament in excellent shape.

"France is in great form. Their attacking players are scoring, and their individually gifted players are beating opponents in one-on-one situations," said Keane.

These words show that France is achieving results not only through team play but also through the individual skill of their players.

Keane's recipe: score first

The former Irish footballer also revealed the key to playing against France.

"The only chance to beat France is to score first," he emphasized.

Keane believes that if an opponent can open the scoring against France, they will have the chance to change the script of the game. Otherwise, the French can find their rhythm and take control of the match.

"Otherwise they will easily beat you"

Roy Keane noted that France becomes even more dangerous once they take the lead.

"Otherwise, they will easily beat you," he said.

This opinion seems even more relevant after the game against Morocco. France was effective in attack and reliable in defense during the quarterfinals.

A big test awaits in the semifinals

France will face Spain or Belgium in the 2026 World Cup semifinals.

Both potential opponents have top-level players. But according to Keane, any team wanting to stop France must strike the first blow.

Every minute counts now

Tactical mistakes are not forgiven in the World Cup semifinals. With their current form, France has become one of the main favorites of the tournament.

As Roy Keane said, there is no room for delay against this team: the opponent who scores the first goal keeps the intrigue alive, otherwise France can turn the game to their own script.