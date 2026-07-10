Roy Keane reveals how to stop France: one condition is decisive

·66·Sport
Roy Keane reveals how to stop France: one condition is decisive

"Manchester United" legend and former midfielder Roy Keane shared his thoughts on how to play against the France national team at the 2026 World Cup.

France reached the semifinals by defeating Morocco 2-0 in the quarterfinals. Now, 'Les Bleus' will face the winner of the Spain vs. Belgium match.

France is in great form right now

Roy Keane highly praised the current state of the French team. He believes the team has entered the decisive stage of the tournament in excellent shape.

"France is in great form. Their attacking players are scoring, and their individually gifted players are beating opponents in one-on-one situations," said Keane.

These words show that France is achieving results not only through team play but also through the individual skill of their players.

Keane's recipe: score first

The former Irish footballer also revealed the key to playing against France.

"The only chance to beat France is to score first," he emphasized.

Keane believes that if an opponent can open the scoring against France, they will have the chance to change the script of the game. Otherwise, the French can find their rhythm and take control of the match.

"Otherwise they will easily beat you"

Roy Keane noted that France becomes even more dangerous once they take the lead.

"Otherwise, they will easily beat you," he said.

This opinion seems even more relevant after the game against Morocco. France was effective in attack and reliable in defense during the quarterfinals.

A big test awaits in the semifinals

France will face Spain or Belgium in the 2026 World Cup semifinals.

Both potential opponents have top-level players. But according to Keane, any team wanting to stop France must strike the first blow.

Every minute counts now

Tactical mistakes are not forgiven in the World Cup semifinals. With their current form, France has become one of the main favorites of the tournament.

As Roy Keane said, there is no room for delay against this team: the opponent who scores the first goal keeps the intrigue alive, otherwise France can turn the game to their own script.

Roy KeaneFranceWorld Cup 2026Football TacticsLes Bleus
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Mourinho returns to Real Madrid base: the first message was very briefMourinho returns to Real Madrid base: the first message was very briefToday, 17:15Erling Haaland puts pressure on England: Norway are underdogs ahead of the quarter-finalsErling Haaland puts pressure on England: Norway are underdogs ahead of the quarter-finalsToday, 17:11Haaland's unexpected answer on title chances: The pressure is on another teamHaaland's unexpected answer on title chances: The pressure is on another teamToday, 17:08Brozović could move to Real Madrid: An interesting option for MourinhoBrozović could move to Real Madrid: An interesting option for MourinhoToday, 16:36An Era Ends in Senegal: Sadio Mané Retires from International FootballAn Era Ends in Senegal: Sadio Mané Retires from International FootballToday, 16:29Salah has left Liverpool: he is choosing a new team after the 2026 World CupSalah has left Liverpool: he is choosing a new team after the 2026 World CupToday, 16:23
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan