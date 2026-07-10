Arsenal Women sign Barcelona star Ona Batlle

Arsenal Women continue to make waves in the transfer market. The "Gunners" have officially announced the signing of experienced Barcelona defender Ona Batlle. The 27-year-old Spanish international joins the London club as a free agent, according to Goal.com reports.

Notably, this is Arsenal's fourth major signing in the last eight days. Batlle joins the squad following high-profile arrivals like Georgia Stanway, Geraldine Reuteler, and Selina Cerci. According to Goal.com, the player will wear the number 22 shirt for her new team.

Transfer details and competition

In the race for Ona Batlle, Arsenal managed to beat out fellow English giants Chelsea and London City Lionesses. Reports indicate that the defender has signed a four-year contract, which includes an option for an additional year. Batlle signed the official deal on her 27th birthday.

During her three-year stint with Barcelona, the Spanish defender won 11 major trophies, including two UEFA Women's Champions League titles. Her experience is considered vital for Arsenal, who have been chasing the English league title for seven years.

New challenges and goals

"I am very happy to join one of the biggest clubs in the world, Arsenal. I am looking forward to playing in front of our fans at Emirates Stadium. I came here to win trophies," Ona Batlle emphasized in her first interview.

Arsenal Women's head coach Renee Slegers also expressed her delight with the transfer. According to her, Batlle not only plays reliably in defense but also provides great support in building attacks with her high physical fitness and winning mentality.

Club sporting director Clare Wheatley called Batlle one of the best defenders in the world. Her ability to play effectively on both the right and left flanks opens up new tactical possibilities for the team.