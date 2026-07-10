IU and Lee Jong-suk officially confirm their breakup

·185·Culture
IU and Lee Jong-suk officially confirm their breakup

South Korea's most famous celebrity couples, singer IU and actor Lee Jong-suk, have officially ended their relationship. The agencies of both artists released an official statement confirming their breakup.

As a reminder, IU and Lee Jong-suk officially announced their relationship to the public in 2022. Since then, they have been one of the most discussed couples in the Korean show business for nearly four years.

According to the released information, the parties decided to part ways while maintaining mutual respect. It is stated that they will now continue their relationship as good friends and colleagues.

According to sources, one of the main reasons for the breakup was the extremely busy creative schedules of both artists and their inability to spend enough time with each other.

The unexpected news has sparked widespread discussion on social media. While some fans received this decision with regret, others expressed their respect for the stars' choice and wished them luck in their future endeavors.

АйюЛи Чжон СокЖанубий Корея
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