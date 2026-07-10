An Era Ends in Senegal: Sadio Mané Retires from International Football

·77·Sport
An Era Ends in Senegal: Sadio Mané Retires from International Football

One of the modern legends of African football, the long-time leader and captain of the Senegal national team, Sadio Mané, has ended his international career. This was reported by the influential Senegalese Le Quotidien newspaper. The 34-year-old forward's unexpected decision has caused a major stir not only in Senegal but in the global football community. Zamin.uz covers the details of this historic departure and the path taken by the star player.

“I gave up everything for this flag”

As Sadio Mané bid farewell to the national team, he emphasized his infinite love for his homeland and that he gave his all on the pitch. His parting words to the fans are sure to move any football enthusiast:

“Know that I gave up everything for this flag. I gave all my strength and always fought to the end on the pitch for our country.”

The top scorer in Senegal's history

Mané left his mark as more than just a player; he was a true record-breaker in the national team jersey. His international statistics are remarkably solid:

  • Number of appearances: 130 official matches;

  • Goals scored: 54 goals (with this result, he went down in history as the all-time top scorer of the Senegal national team);

  • Highest achievement: 2021 Africa Cup of Nations gold medal and championship title;

  • Other achievements: Silver medalist of the 2019 and 2026 Africa Cup of Nations.

A prolific club career

Throughout his career, Sadio Mané played for some of the strongest European giants. Currently, since 2023, he has been representing the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, and in the recently concluded 2026 season, he earned the honorable title of Saudi champion with the team.

The following table shows the main trophies Mané has won at various clubs:

Club

Period / Status

Major trophies won

Liverpool (England)

The brightest period of his career

Premier League champion, Champions League winner, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup, League Cup

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Short stint in Munich

Bundesliga champion, German Super Cup

Al-Nassr (Saudi Arabia)

2023–present

Saudi Pro League champion following the 2026 season

Recall that throughout his career, in addition to the clubs above, Sadio Mané also played for Metz in France, Red Bull Salzburg in Austria, and Southampton in England.

Садио МанеSenegalАн-НасрЛиверпуль
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