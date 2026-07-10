The French national team secured a spot in the semi-finals after their victory over Morocco in the World Cup quarter-finals. The decisive goal in this match was the result of not only individual skill but also effective strategic communication on the pitch. In a post-match interview, Ousmane Dembele explained how instructions from team captain Kylian Mbappe changed the course of the game. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

During the most crucial moments of the match, Kylian Mbappe demonstrated his leadership qualities. According to Maxifoot, a few minutes before the second goal was scored, Mbappe instructed Dembele to position himself closer to the center and be ready for a counter-attack. It was this specific instruction that provided the French with an unexpected advantage in the attacking line.

Strategic cooperation on the pitch

In an interview with the M6 channel, Dembele described the situation: "Kylian told me to stay in the center two or three minutes before the goal. We planned to launch a counter-attack as soon as the opportunity arose. Everything happened exactly as he said. Mbappe made a brilliant maneuver to create space, and I, seeing the open area, focused on delivering an accurate strike."

This victory allowed Didier Deschamps' side to reach the World Cup semi-finals for the third time in a row. Reflecting on the team captain's mentality and influence on the game, Ousmane Dembele called Mbappe a "fearless leader." Although the forward missed a penalty during the match, his overall impact and tactical guidance remain invaluable to the team.

"He is an incredible player and our true captain. He has a winning mentality, and we expect even more goals from Kylian Mbappe in the upcoming matches," added Dembele. The player also touched upon his growing role and responsibility within the national team.

The goal is the championship title

The members of the French national team are currently focused on securing a spot in the final. Reaching the semi-finals for the third consecutive time is a unique record in the history of French football. Dembele noted that the atmosphere within the team is excellent, and the players are striving for their ultimate goal: the championship title.

The match against Morocco showed that France stands out from other teams not only in individual skill but also in team discipline and tactical flexibility. Now, "Les Bleus" have begun preparations for the semi-final match. Fans and experts expect more brilliant performances from the Mbappe and Dembele duo in the upcoming games.