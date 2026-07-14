Yandex introduces Alice AI ART 2.0, the only model that both creates and edits images

Russian tech giant Yandex has taken a significant step in the field of artificial intelligence. The company has developed the Alice AI ART 2.0 neural network, which combines the ability to create images from scratch and edit existing ones based on user instructions into a single system. This innovation significantly simplifies the process for users working with graphic content. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Previously, image generation and editing processes were considered two separate technological directions. Each had its own specific models, datasets, and training methodologies. According to Ixbt.com, Yandex engineers have succeeded in merging these two scenarios into a unified architecture. The model can now automatically apply the knowledge gained during image generation to the editing process.

Technological advantages and unique concepts

A unique feature of the Alice AI ART 2.0 model is its high precision when working with rare visual elements. For example, if the neural network has learned to draw a samovar or national patterns via a text prompt, it demonstrates the same skill when adding these objects to an existing image. This allows for maintaining visual consistency during the editing process.

Developers have also integrated a special module into the architecture that converts short user prompts into expanded and detailed instructions. According to company estimates, this approach has increased editing accuracy by approximately 12 percent without modifying the generative model itself.

Another important update concerns text within images. One of the common problems in AI models was the misspelling of text in images. A special dataset in Russian and English was prepared for Alice AI ART 2.0, which fundamentally improved the quality of logos, advertisements, and other textual elements.

Significance for users in Uzbekistan

This technology is currently implemented in Yandex's Alice AI and Shedevrum applications. Given the active use of Yandex services in Uzbekistan, local designers, marketers, and casual users now have expanded opportunities to create fast and high-quality content without using complex graphic editing software.

Transitioning to a single model not only improves quality but also accelerates the technological process. Updates are now implemented for the entire system simultaneously rather than for individual models. This creates a foundation for faster AI development and adaptation to user needs.