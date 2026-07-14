Arsenal star Leandro Trossard moves to the Turkish league

·16·Sport
Arsenal star Leandro Trossard moves to the Turkish league

Arsenal and Belgium national team attacking midfielder Leandro Trossard is close to continuing his career in the Turkish Süper Lig. The Gunners' press office confirmed that an official agreement has been reached for the 31-year-old to join Beşiktaş. This transfer is seen as the end of a successful era for the London club. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to The Athletic, the parties have set the transfer fee at 20 million euros (approximately 17 million pounds). Leandro Trossard is currently heading to Istanbul to undergo a medical examination and finalize personal terms. Arsenal's management stated they have granted the player permission to complete the transfer formalities.

Transfer details and new contract

Negotiations between the Turkish giants and the player are in the final stages. Reports suggest Leandro Trossard is expected to sign a "3+1" contract with Beşiktaş. His annual salary, including bonuses, could reach 9 million euros. This is a significantly high figure for the Turkish league and signals the club's ambitions.

Interestingly, the player's current contract with Arsenal was supposed to run until 2027. Although his financial terms were improved in August 2025, the contract duration was not extended. Consequently, the London club decided to sell the experienced player to avoid losing him for free.

Bright memories at Arsenal

Leandro Trossard joined from Brighton in January 2023 for 27 million pounds. Over the past period, he became an integral part of Mikel Arteta's team. Notably, in the 2025-26 season, he played 50 matches across all competitions, scoring 8 goals and providing 11 assists.

With his contribution, Arsenal won their first Premier League title since 2004 and reached the Champions League final. The player's international performance is also commendable: he participated in all 6 matches of the World Cup for the Belgium national team, helping them reach the quarter-finals.

Goal.com notes that this transfer is expected to be fully completed by the end of this week. Beşiktaş fans are already preparing to welcome the Belgian star on social media. Meanwhile, Arsenal may explore new options in the transfer market to replace Trossard.

ArsenalBeşiktaşLeandro TrossardTransfersPremier League
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