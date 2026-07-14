Ronaldo urges Neymar not to rush into retiring from international football

Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Nazário has addressed the situation surrounding the national team's leader, Neymar. Following a disappointing performance at the 2026 World Cup, Neymar hinted at ending his international career. However, the former striker, known as "O Fenômeno," urged his compatriot not to act on emotions and to take a break before making a final decision. This is reported by Goal.com .

Brazil's unexpected 1-2 loss to Norway in the Round of 16 of the tournament held in North America came as a shock to the entire nation. After the defeat, Neymar, the team's all-time top scorer, could not hold back his tears and suggested he might retire. According to Goal.com, Ronaldo advised the 34-year-old player, emphasizing that life-altering decisions should not be made in the heat of the moment after a tournament.

Neymar's dedication and physical condition

Ronaldo highlighted the great sacrifices Neymar made to reach this World Cup. It is known that the player had been struggling with serious injuries for a long time and joined the tournament without being fully fit. "He shouldn't demand anything from himself and shouldn't make decisions now. No one needs to decide anything at this moment," Ronaldo said in an interview with TNT Sports Brasil.

The legendary striker believes it should not be forgotten that Neymar returned to action after two years of severe injuries. He noted that if the player returns to his club and plays 10-15 consecutive matches, he will regain his previous form and goal-scoring instinct. This will help him restore his self-confidence.

Ancelotti and the future of the national team

For Carlo Ancelotti, who manages the Brazilian national team, Neymar could still remain an important figure. Ronaldo believes that if the player improves his physical condition, he can still contribute to the team. "After some time, his passion will return, and who knows, maybe Ancelotti will see him as an option for the national team again," added the former Real Madrid star.

Ronaldo reminded that Neymar's technical skill has never been in doubt, but physical fitness is paramount in modern football. While Neymar is currently taking a mental break by appearing in poker tournaments, experts are waiting for his return to top-level football.

The Brazilian football community is currently divided: one group of fans says it is time to make way for the new generation, while others emphasize that the departure of an experienced leader like Neymar would be a huge loss for the team. Ronaldo's intervention could provide the player with additional motivation to reconsider his future.