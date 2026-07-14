Reflection AI and Nebius Sign Major $1 Billion Deal

US-based AI startup Reflection AI has signed a $1 billion computing power contract with European infrastructure company Nebius. This agreement marks a significant step in the development of open-source AI models and signifies a new stage in the industry's technological race, reports Techcrunch.com. reports .

Under the agreement, Nebius, formerly the international division of Russia's Yandex, will provide Reflection AI with NVIDIA's latest and most powerful chips. This partnership grants the startup access to the massive resources needed to train and deploy its complex models. Notably, Reflection AI recently secured a similar agreement for computing resources with SpaceX.

Open-source models and market dynamics

The global market is currently witnessing an intense debate between closed and open-source AI models. Amidst growing concerns over data security and increased government intervention in technological processes, interest in open-model creators like Reflection AI is rising. For instance, the US administration's recent pressure on giants like Anthropic and OpenAI to restrict their most powerful models has caused concern among industry experts.

In this environment, users and companies are increasingly favoring open and independent models over closed systems that could be restricted at any time. The emergence of high-performance open models from China is further intensifying competition in this sector.

Successful funding and prospects

Reflection AI was founded in 2024 by two former researchers from Google DeepMind. In a short time, the company has achieved a market valuation of $8 billion. According to ixbt.com, the startup has raised $2.6 billion from prominent investors including NVIDIA, Sequoia Capital, and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Nebius, for its part, is at the center of major infrastructure projects. After receiving a $2 billion investment from NVIDIA, the company signed multi-year contracts worth $27 billion with Meta and $19.4 billion with Microsoft. Such agreements have indirect significance for developing markets, as the increase in global computing power contributes to the affordability and democratization of AI technologies.

This $1 billion deal creates a strategic foundation for Reflection AI to lead the global market with its open-source models. Such collaborations between tech giants are expected to define the trajectory of AI development in the coming years.