Debt paid in advance

·10·Society
Debt paid in advance

According to an enforcement document processed by the Shirin city department of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau, debtor B.X. was required to pay alimony for the financial support of his minor child in favor of the claimant Z.X.

During the enforcement proceedings, the debtor father's right to travel abroad was temporarily restricted. However, the debtor expressed his intention to travel abroad for work and requested practical assistance.

The debtor was explained the rights and obligations of the parties under the enforcement document, as well as the procedure for paying alimony in advance.

As a result, the debtor father paid 120 million soums in alimony for five years, as calculated by the state enforcement officer, and consequently, the travel restriction imposed on him was lifted.

ShirinCompulsory Enforcement Bureau
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