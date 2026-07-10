Jurgen Klopp to bring his loyal Liverpool assistants to the German national team

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Jurgen Klopp to bring his loyal Liverpool assistants to the German national team

A new era is beginning for the German national team. As legendary coach Jurgen Klopp prepares to take the helm of the "Bundesteam," he plans to bring in specialists he knows well. According to Kicker, Klopp will invite Peter Krawietz and Pepijn Lijnders, who accompanied him during his successful years at Liverpool, to join the national team staff. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Significant updates are expected in the current coaching staff as part of these changes. Specialists such as Benjamin Hubner, Benjamin Gluck, Alfred Schreuder, and Bram Geers are expected to vacate their positions. Only goalkeeping coach Andreas Kronenberg is expected to remain. Additionally, the influence of Hannes Wolf, Klopp's former colleague at Borussia Dortmund, within the national team may increase.

The decisive phase of negotiations

Currently, final negotiations regarding the coach's transfer are underway between the German Football Association (DFB) and Red Bull. According to Goal.com, DFB President Bernd Neuendorf and Vice President Hans-Joachim Watzke will meet with Jurgen Klopp in New York this weekend to discuss the terms of the contract.

Interestingly, the DFB may not have to pay a release clause to the Red Bull group for Klopp. The parties are working on a unique agreement: according to it, while managing the German national team, Klopp could also continue his activities as a Red Bull brand ambassador. This situation would significantly reduce the federation's financial burden.

Although the current contract between Jurgen Klopp and Red Bull is set until 2029, it is said to contain a special clause allowing the coach to leave if an offer from a national team is received. Red Bull head Oliver Mintzlaff is also expected to fly to New York soon to resolve the technical aspects of this transition.

Plan until the 2030 World Cup

If the meetings in New York conclude successfully, a long-term contract will be signed with Klopp until the end of the 2030 World Cup. Following the departure of Julian Nagelsmann, the DFB leadership aims to build a stable and winning project around Klopp.

This appointment is of great importance for German football. After failures in recent major tournaments, fans and experts believe that Klopp's arrival will restore the national team's reputation on the international stage. The experience of the coach, who won the Champions League and the English Premier League with Liverpool, is seen as the key factor to lead German football out of its crisis.

Jurgen KloppГерманияЛиверпулRed BullФутбол
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