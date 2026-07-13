Deschamps calls Spain the favorite: who is under pressure before the semifinal?

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup semifinal, France head coach Didier Deschamps expressed a cautious but very clear opinion about Spain. Recognizing the opponent as the reigning European champions, he emphasized that the level of the semifinal clash will be extremely high.

“Spain is the favorite”

In an interview with Movistar, Didier Deschamps said he knows the Spanish national team well. Recalling recent encounters between France and Spain, he highlighted the opponent's strengths.

“We know the Spanish national team well, they are the reigning European champions. We also played against them in the Nations League semifinal last summer,” said Deschamps.

The France coach called Spain the favorite. He said this is not to put pressure on the opponent, but rather an acknowledgment of the results the Spaniards have achieved.

Is Deschamps putting pressure on the opponent?

In football, such statements can be read in two ways. On one hand, Deschamps is showing respect to Spain. On the other hand, the “favorite” label puts additional pressure on the opponent's shoulders before the semifinal.

But Deschamps himself explained this not as a psychological game, but as a realistic situation.

“Before the World Cup and at the start of the tournament, we were also considered favorites, but Spain is the favorite. This is not said to increase pressure on them,” he said.

Simply put, Deschamps said “I'm not playing mind games.” But in football, sometimes the statement “I'm not playing mind games” itself becomes a mind game.

France is no ordinary team either

Even though Spain is called the favorite, France itself is seen as one of the strongest teams in the tournament.

Deschamps' charges are distinguished by their experience in big games, individual skill, and tactical discipline. Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, and Michael Olise can create serious problems for any opponent's defense.

Therefore, there is a more important question in this semifinal than the debate about the favorite: which team will better utilize its strengths?

What is Spain's main strength?

In recent years, Spain has stood out for its ball possession, positional attacks, and the bold play of its young players.

The status of reigning European champion also gives them great confidence. In the match against France, Spain is expected to try to control the ball again, tire out the opponent, and control the tempo through the midfield.

Team Main advantage France fast attacks, individual skill, big tournament experience Spain ball possession, midfield dominance, team mechanism Deciding factor who makes fewer mistakes under pressure

Remembering the 4-5 in the Nations League

Deschamps also recalled that France played against Spain in the Nations League semifinal last summer, ending in a 4-5 scoreline.

This match showed that clashes between the two teams can be more than just a tactical battle, potentially turning into a high-scoring and dramatic scenario.

Of course, caution will be much higher in the World Cup semifinal. But considering the attacking potential of both teams, a single episode could completely change the direction of the game.

Small details will decide the semifinal

Deschamps emphasized that this is a World Cup semifinal and therefore the level is very high.

At this stage, psychological stability, along with preparation, tactics, and squad depth, is of decisive importance. Because in a semifinal, there is little time to correct mistakes.

One wrong pass, one set-piece, or one individual action can decide the ticket to the final.

One step away from the final

The France vs Spain match will take place on July 14. The winning team will head to the 2026 World Cup final.

Deschamps called Spain the favorite, but France itself is a team that knows well how to win such matches.

Now the main question is: will Spain justify its favorite status, or will France show its composure in big tournaments once again?