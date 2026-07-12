Erling Haaland's father furious with officiating: Dramatic clash between Norway and England

The 2026 World Cup qualifying match between Norway and England will be remembered not only for the action on the pitch but also for the emotions in the stands. Norway's defeat and subsequent elimination from the tournament sparked sharp criticism from Alf-Inge Haaland, father of star striker Erling Haaland. The former footballer was so incensed by the refereeing decisions that he made no attempt to hide his feelings in public. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The game started perfectly for Norway. A strike from Andreas Schjelderup caught goalkeeper Jordan Pickford off guard, putting the Scandinavians in the lead. However, England manager Thomas Tuchel's side quickly took control of the game. Jude Bellingham's brace proved decisive, sending the "Three Lions" through to the next round.

Several controversial refereeing incidents occurred during the match. Notably, Norway's second goal was disallowed after Erling Haaland was penalized for a push on Elliot Anderson. FIFA also had to issue a statement denying rumors that the ball had struck the "spidercam" before Bellingham's goal. This chain of decisions pushed Alf-Inge Haaland to his breaking point in the stands.

Conflict in the stands and social media jibes

According to Goal.com, when referee Clement Turpin awarded a penalty to England in stoppage time, cameras captured Alf-Inge Haaland in the VIP box. Although the penalty was overturned following a VAR review, the footage of Erling's father making offensive gestures toward the pitch went viral. His actions sparked intense debate on social media.

The 51-year-old Alf-Inge Haaland did not stop at offensive gestures. After the match, he posted a sarcastic message on social media, writing: "Well done to Bellingham and the referee." This is seen as part of the massive frustration within the Norwegian camp regarding the officiating. He believes the referees' errors cost Norway their chance to reach the semi-finals.

The match statistics were also disappointing for Norway. According to Opta, England became one of the few teams to keep Erling Haaland from scoring in a competitive match. The last time a team prevented Haaland from scoring was Austria in October 2024. His 636-day scoring streak came to an end against England.

This defeat is painful for Norwegian football, as the team struggles to succeed in major tournaments despite having one of the world's best strikers. Alf-Inge Haaland's behavior is interpreted not just as paternal instinct, but as a personal reaction to perceived injustice. England now continues its pursuit of the title.