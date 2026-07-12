“Conor defeated Conor”: Makhachev gives a sharp assessment of McGregor’s return

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev gave a short but very sharp reaction to Conor McGregor’s first fight after a five-year hiatus.

The Irish fighter returned to the octagon against Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 329, but was defeated in the first round.

Makhachev commented in one sentence

After the fight, Islam Makhachev posted the following on his X social media account:

“Conor defeated Conor. Congratulations, Max.”

With this statement, Makhachev hinted that McGregor’s defeat was caused by his own mistakes and condition.

McGregor’s return was unsuccessful

Conor McGregor last stepped into the octagon in 2021. At UFC 329, he fought a rematch against Max Holloway after a long break.

However, the bout ended in the first round. McGregor slipped in the opening seconds, injured his leg, and could not continue the fight.

Holloway gets revenge

McGregor and Holloway first clashed in 2013. In that fight, the Irishman won by decision.

This time, the American fighter dominated in the first round, managing to get his revenge 13 years later.

Relationship between Makhachev and McGregor

There has long been a tense relationship between Islam Makhachev and Conor McGregor. Due to McGregor’s rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov, disputes between the two sides have continued for years.

Therefore, Makhachev’s short post quickly went viral on social media, sparking heated discussions among fans.

Now the main question is — will McGregor return to the octagon again after this defeat and continue his career?