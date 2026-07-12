“Conor defeated Conor”: Makhachev gives a sharp assessment of McGregor’s return

·34·Sport
“Conor defeated Conor”: Makhachev gives a sharp assessment of McGregor’s return

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev gave a short but very sharp reaction to Conor McGregor’s first fight after a five-year hiatus.

The Irish fighter returned to the octagon against Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 329, but was defeated in the first round.

Makhachev commented in one sentence

After the fight, Islam Makhachev posted the following on his X social media account:

“Conor defeated Conor. Congratulations, Max.”

With this statement, Makhachev hinted that McGregor’s defeat was caused by his own mistakes and condition.

McGregor’s return was unsuccessful

Conor McGregor last stepped into the octagon in 2021. At UFC 329, he fought a rematch against Max Holloway after a long break.

However, the bout ended in the first round. McGregor slipped in the opening seconds, injured his leg, and could not continue the fight.

Holloway gets revenge

McGregor and Holloway first clashed in 2013. In that fight, the Irishman won by decision.

This time, the American fighter dominated in the first round, managing to get his revenge 13 years later.

Relationship between Makhachev and McGregor

There has long been a tense relationship between Islam Makhachev and Conor McGregor. Due to McGregor’s rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov, disputes between the two sides have continued for years.

Therefore, Makhachev’s short post quickly went viral on social media, sparking heated discussions among fans.

Now the main question is — will McGregor return to the octagon again after this defeat and continue his career?

UFCIslam MakhachevConor McGregorMax HollowayMMA
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Lionel Messi ahead of the match against England: "This team never stops believing"Lionel Messi ahead of the match against England: "This team never stops believing"Today, 13:30Erling Haaland shares his thoughts after a painful loss to EnglandErling Haaland shares his thoughts after a painful loss to EnglandToday, 13:29UFC 329 Best Performers Revealed: Who Earned Performance Bonuses?UFC 329 Best Performers Revealed: Who Earned Performance Bonuses?Today, 13:19Jude Bellingham's Heroics: England Advance to World Cup Semi-FinalsJude Bellingham's Heroics: England Advance to World Cup Semi-FinalsToday, 13:18Umar Nurmagomedov reacts sharply to conflict with DvalishviliUmar Nurmagomedov reacts sharply to conflict with DvalishviliToday, 13:08McGregor's Return Ends in Disaster: All Results from UFC 329McGregor's Return Ends in Disaster: All Results from UFC 329Today, 13:05
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan