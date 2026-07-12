Lionel Messi's clash with the referee: Argentina on the verge of the semi-finals

·2·Sport
Lionel Messi's clash with the referee: Argentina on the verge of the semi-finals

Defending World Cup champions Argentina played a grueling quarter-final match against Switzerland at the 2026 World Cup. Although Lionel Scaloni's men secured a semi-final spot with a 3-1 victory in extra time, the post-match focus shifted from the result to a heated confrontation between team captain Lionel Messi and the match official. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The high-pressure moments of the match led to an open conflict between Lionel Messi and Portuguese FIFA referee Joao Pedro Pinheiro. According to Goal.com, the Inter Miami star was dissatisfied with the referee's conduct during the game and confronted him firmly. Footage of the incident is currently sparking widespread discussion on social media.

“Speak to me with respect”: The reason for the conflict

The incident occurred during a free kick that was to be taken by the Swiss national team. While Lionel Messi was standing in the wall, it is believed that referee Pinheiro used an overly aggressive tone while organizing the players. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner could not remain silent and approached the referee to voice his protest.

Lip-reading experts during the broadcast deciphered exactly what Lionel Messi said to the referee. The Argentine forward demanded: “Speak to me properly. Don't disrespect me. I addressed you with respect, you should do the same to me.” This situation once again proved the immense pressure of the World Cup knockout stages.

Joao Pedro Pinheiro is considered one of the most experienced referees on the international stage. The 38-year-old official has been active under the FIFA banner since 2016 and has worked in prestigious European competitions, including the Champions League and the 2025 UEFA Super Cup. However, this clash with a legendary figure like Lionel Messi was a unique test for the Portuguese official.

Argentina marches toward the title

As for the game itself, the Argentina national team put in every effort to overcome Switzerland's strong resistance. Goals from Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez secured the victory for the “Albiceleste”. This success keeps the Argentines' hopes alive to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups.

Lionel Messi remains in the spotlight not only for his skill but also for his leadership on the pitch and his defense of his team's interests when communicating with officials. Many fans view this action as a step aimed at boosting team spirit.

Now, the Argentina national team faces a very serious and high-stakes clash against England in the semi-finals. There is no doubt that this match, taking place on Wednesday, will be the center of attention for the global football community. Lionel Messi and his teammates will need to showcase their best performance once again on the road to the final.

Lionel MessiArgentinaЖаҳон ЧемпионатиФутболҲакам
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