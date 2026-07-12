1,548 cases of illegal waste dumping caught on camera in three months

In Uzbekistan, video surveillance cameras are being used to identify instances of waste being dumped in unauthorized areas. The Waste Management Agency has released data for the second quarter of 2026.

During April, May, and June, the online monitoring system recorded 1,548 environmental violations.

Of these, 1,194 cases involved pedestrians, while in 354 cases, waste was found to have been dumped from vehicles.

The total amount of fines calculated for the violators reached 123.4 million soums. To date, 16.9 percent of the identified individuals have been held administratively liable.

More than 700 cameras are operating in real-time across the country. This system is being used to strengthen environmental control, quickly identify illegal waste dumping, and hold offenders accountable.