The elimination of the Norway national team in the quarter-finals of the World Cup drew much attention. However, the main topic after the match was not just the result, but true leadership on the pitch. Manchester City striker Erling Haaland praised the performance of his close friend and former teammate Jude Bellingham, emphasizing that the England national team should be proud to have such talent. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In this match, England defeated Norway to secure a spot in the semi-finals. The fate of the game was decided by Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham. He scored a brace for the second consecutive game, leading the team managed by Thomas Tuchel to victory. According to Goal.com, despite the pain of defeat, Erling Haaland acknowledged the skill of his friend on the opposing side.

A worthy response to criticism

Recently, there has been various criticism within the football community regarding Jude Bellingham's efficiency, especially his goal-scoring record. Erling Haaland addressed this topic specifically in his post-match interview. In his opinion, it is unfair to expect a midfielder to produce results like a striker in every game, but Bellingham is managing to do so anyway.

"Sometimes people blame Jude for not scoring enough goals, but he doesn't deserve such criticism. He is a midfielder, yet he scores, pushes forward, and demonstrates dribbling. He is a world-class player," the Norwegian striker emphasized. These words from Erling Haaland are seen as a symbol of the mutual understanding and respect from their years playing together at Borussia Dortmund.

One of the best in the world

Erling Haaland admits that there are very few players in the world who can reach the level of performance currently shown by Jude Bellingham. His influence on the pitch is evident not only in technical actions but also in lifting the team's overall spirit. "Real Madrid and the England national team are very lucky to have Jude Bellingham," says Erling Haaland.

In modern football, every coach wants to see a versatile player like Bellingham in their squad. He is not only the link between defense and attack but also a leader capable of taking responsibility during the decisive moments of the game. According to Haaland, any club in the world would dream of such a transfer.

This victory brought the England national team closer to the world title. The team under Thomas Tuchel is currently showing its best form. Jude Bellingham is recognized as one of the main candidates to be the best player of the tournament. Although the tournament has ended for Norway, the friendly relationship between Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham has become a special topic for football fans.