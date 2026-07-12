Lionel Messi faces England for the first time: A historic World Cup clash

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is on the verge of achieving one of the few remaining milestones in his legendary career. Argentina and England are set to face off in the 2026 World Cup semi-finals. This match is not only the centerpiece of the tournament but will also go down in history as a unique international debut for Messi, reports Goal.com. reports .

In the quarter-finals, Argentina defeated Switzerland 3-1 after extra time, while Thomas Tuchel's England overcame Norway 2-1. Thus, the two football giants will settle their score in the semi-final hosted in Atlanta. According to Goal.com, the 39-year-old Messi has never faced the England national team in his long career.

Maradona's legacy and a new challenge

The rivalry between Argentina and England holds a special place in football history. In particular, the two famous goals scored by Diego Maradona in the 1986 World Cup elevated this competition to legendary status. Although Lionel Messi did not see those events live, he emphasized that this history is in the blood of every Argentine.

"A match against England is always special because they are one of the strongest teams in the world. I have played against almost all the top national teams, with the exception of England. That is why I am looking forward to this match. We treat this game as a World Cup semi-final and will do our best to win," shared the Inter Miami star.

Lionel Messi is showing excellent form in the current tournament. He is currently tied with Kylian Mbappé in the top scorers' race with 8 goals. Notably, Messi has become the all-time top scorer in World Cup history, with a total of 21 goals. He managed to score against Algeria, Austria, Jordan, Cape Verde, and Egypt in the group stage and early knockout rounds.

Records and the anticipated clash

Although Messi did not score in the tough match against Switzerland, he provided a crucial assist. This ended his goal-scoring streak that began in the Qatar 2022 match against Australia. Nevertheless, the Argentine captain is once again proving that team success is more important than any individual record.

This semi-final is highly significant not only for the final ticket but also as a clash of two different football philosophies. While the England team is playing a disciplined and attacking game under Thomas Tuchel, Argentina appears as an experienced and determined team built around Lionel Messi. The game in Atlanta will undoubtedly be the focus of the global football community.