Alejandro Garnacho misses Chelsea training: Has the £40m transfer failed?

Chelsea have begun pre-season training at their headquarters, but one of the club's high-profile signings, Alejandro Garnacho, was notably absent. Despite arriving at Stamford Bridge just a year ago, the Argentine winger is reportedly pushing for a permanent exit during the summer transfer window, according to Goal.com. reports.

New head coach Xabi Alonso officially started work at the Cobham training ground on Thursday. However, The Athletic reports that the 22-year-old has been granted permission to skip first-team training as he negotiates a move to another club.

As Chelsea's leadership plans a major overhaul of their attacking line, Alejandro Garnacho appears to be outside the club's future plans. It is almost certain that the player will not join the pre-season tour of Australia starting on July 25.

A disappointing transfer

Alejandro Garnacho was signed from Manchester United last year for £40 million. Although high hopes were pinned on him and a long-term seven-year contract was signed, the Argentine failed to make his mark at the London club. Last season, he started only 14 matches in the Premier League.

His statistics did not justify his price tag. While he scored 8 goals in all competitions, he managed only one goal in 24 league appearances. Such low efficiency and stiff competition from other expensive signings left him sidelined.

The club's financial demands

Chelsea are not willing to let the player go easily. They aim to recoup a significant portion of their initial investment. Reports suggest the club has set a price tag of €50 million (approximately £42.5 million) for Alejandro Garnacho, allowing the 'Blues' to make a small profit on the transfer.

The player is currently looking for a new team that can guarantee him regular playing time. His agents have been in contact with several European clubs. Chelsea have stated they will only consider permanent transfer offers, ruling out a loan move.

This situation is part of a large-scale squad overhaul at Chelsea. Under Xabi Alonso's new project, only players who can prove their worth and fit the team's style are expected to remain. Alejandro Garnacho's future will be decided in the coming weeks.