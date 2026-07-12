Arsenal accelerate Julian Alvarez transfer: The Gunners prepare for a major move

Arsenal have intensified negotiations for the transfer of Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez. Manager Mikel Arteta aims to bring the Argentine star into the squad before the start of the new pre-season training camp. According to The Independent, the "Gunners" are taking firm steps in this regard. This is reported by Goal.com .

The Atletico Madrid board has decided not to sell their key striker to domestic rivals Barcelona or Real Madrid. Relations between the Madrid and Catalan clubs have deteriorated significantly in recent times. This situation leaves the path open for Arsenal, as the Spanish club is more inclined to let their player move abroad.

Julian Alvarez has further increased his market value with his heroics in recent international matches. In particular, his long-range goal against Switzerland in the World Cup quarter-finals once again demonstrated his high-level skill. The Arsenal board believes such a player is the final piece missing in the team's title race.

Price gap and negotiations

Currently, the main obstacle to the transfer is the player's price tag. Reports suggest Arsenal are unwilling to spend more than £90 million for the striker. In turn, Atletico Madrid do not want to let their star go for less than £100 million. London club's sporting director Andrea Berta is playing a key role in the negotiations between the parties.

Paris Saint-Germain had also shown interest in Alvarez, but the French side is currently limiting themselves to monitoring the situation. This makes Arsenal the clear leader in the race. The Premier League is not unfamiliar to the player — he played for Manchester City between 2022 and 2024, winning two league titles and the Champions League trophy.

Last season, Julian Alvarez made 49 appearances in all competitions, scoring 20 goals and providing 9 assists. Such efficiency perfectly fits Arteta's plans to strengthen the attacking line. If the transfer goes through, it will be the London club's biggest deal of the summer transfer window.

Furthermore, Arsenal do not intend to stop with just Alvarez. The club is also in talks with Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers. However, international tournaments and players' commitments to their national teams are slowing down many transfer processes. Nevertheless, the Arsenal board plans to finalize key transfers before the season begins.