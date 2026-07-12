FIFA to sell turf from the 2026 World Cup final stadium

·37·Sport
FIFA to sell turf from the 2026 World Cup final stadium

It is expected that the MetLife Stadium, which will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, will put pieces of its pitch turf on sale as souvenirs.

According to reports, the price of the sets will range from $450 to $3,000. They will include a piece of turf encased in resin, a USB drive certifying the authenticity of the product, and, depending on the selected option, a souvenir ticket for the final match, a miniature ball, and a symbolic crystal trophy.

The products will be shipped to buyers only after the final, i.e., after July 19. It is stated that shipments will be made to residents of the USA and European countries.

It is planned to release 2,026 units of this collection. The total expected revenue could exceed $11.2 million.

FIFAWorld Cup 2026MetLife StadiumFootballMemorabilia
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