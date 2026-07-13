Kylian Mbappe vs Spain: The Last Chance to Answer Critics

The World Cup semi-final clash between France and Spain is more than just a ticket to the final for Kylian Mbappe; it is a chance for personal revenge and a platform to prove his worth. Beyond avenging the loss to La Roja in the Euro 2024 semi-finals two years ago, Mbappe aims to provide a definitive answer to the relentless criticism from the Madrid press. This is reported by Goal.com .

The 27-year-old French forward has arrived at the tournament in the best form of his career. However, his club-level performance has not been as smooth as expected. In his two seasons with Real Madrid, he has yet to secure a major trophy, which has significantly increased the pressure from the media and fans in the Spanish capital.

A Difficult Period in Madrid and Conflict with the Press

Since joining Real Madrid as a free agent from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024, his relationship with Spanish journalists has become strained. Although he has scored 86 goals in 103 appearances for the Madrid club, the team's overall lack of success has overshadowed these figures. According to Goal.com, as Los Blancos miss out on major trophies, the focus of all criticism has shifted to the team's star, Mbappe.

The end of the 2025-26 season was a nightmare for the player. Real Madrid fell significantly behind their arch-rivals Barcelona in the title race and were eliminated from the Champions League quarter-finals by Bayern Munich. Against the backdrop of these failures, Mbappe's off-field behavior was also heavily scrutinized by the Spanish press.

The French Captain's Personal Revenge

Although Mbappe scored over 40 goals last season, his decline in efficiency during the second half of the season became a new topic for critics. From mid-February until the end of the season, he only managed to score four times due to injuries. Now, he wants to silence all doubts by performing against the national team of the country that has become his second home.

A victory in the World Cup semi-final is crucial for Mbappe for the following reasons:

Revenge against Spain for the Euro 2024 semi-final defeat;

Proving to Real Madrid fans and the press that he is still the best player in the world;

Leading the French national team to their second consecutive World Cup final.

This confrontation may go down in history not only as a battle between two powerful national teams but also as a superstar's fight to restore his reputation. If Mbappe can stop Spain, he will return to Madrid as a winner and succeed in halting the negative wave directed at him.