Chelsea decide to sell Alejandro Garnacho: Xabi Alonso speaks about the player

·40·Sport
Chelsea decide to sell Alejandro Garnacho: Xabi Alonso speaks about the player

London club Chelsea is preparing to part ways with forward Alejandro Garnacho, who was signed from Manchester United last year with high expectations. The team's new head coach, Xabi Alonso, made a surprising statement regarding the Argentine's future, hinting that his time at the club is coming to an end. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea's management and coaching staff believe the transfer from a year ago did not yield the expected results. Xabi Alonso met with the sporting directors and confirmed that negotiations regarding the player's transfer are underway. According to the coach, there is currently serious interest in the player from other clubs.

"The situation is that we have spoken with the sporting directors and we know there is interest from other clubs. We will monitor the development of events, and I hope this process ends in the best possible way for all parties," Xabi Alonso emphasized at a press conference.

Unsuccessful season and financial pressure

Garnacho failed to prove himself in the English Premier League during the 2025-26 season. The 22-year-old winger, who was transferred for £40 million, managed to score only one goal in the league throughout the entire season. His poor form not only contributed to the club dropping to 10th place in the table but also cost the player his chance of going to the World Cup with the Argentina national team.

According to Goal.com, Chelsea is currently experiencing financial difficulties. Having missed out on European competitions, the club aims to trim its squad and recoup some of the invested funds. It is worth noting that according to the contract signed with Manchester United, 10 percent of the proceeds from the player's future sale will be transferred to the "Red Devils".

Competition among Italian clubs

Although Garnacho's time in England has not gone well, clubs from the Italian Serie A are showing great interest in him. In particular, Roma is ready to add the player to their squad. Napoli, Juventus, and Milan are also closely monitoring the winger's situation.

However, Chelsea's management does not want to consider loan offers. The Londoners have stated that they will only agree to a permanent transfer and want to recover as much of the investment as possible. Negotiations are currently in a decisive phase.

ChelseaXabi AlonsoAlejandro GarnachoTransferPremier League
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Messi still on top: Major shift in the 2026 World Cup rankingsMessi still on top: Major shift in the 2026 World Cup rankingsToday, 22:24Is Guardiola Heading to Italy? A Major Turning Point for the AzzurriIs Guardiola Heading to Italy? A Major Turning Point for the AzzurriToday, 22:05Barcelona refuses to extend Ferran Torres' contract: The reason is financialBarcelona refuses to extend Ferran Torres' contract: The reason is financialToday, 20:16Unexpected relief in Superliga transfers: Restrictions doubledUnexpected relief in Superliga transfers: Restrictions doubledToday, 20:10Tragedy after the 2026 World Cup: 25-year-old star dies unexpectedlyTragedy after the 2026 World Cup: 25-year-old star dies unexpectedlyToday, 19:51Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'Today, 19:46
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret