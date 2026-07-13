Chelsea decide to sell Alejandro Garnacho: Xabi Alonso speaks about the player

London club Chelsea is preparing to part ways with forward Alejandro Garnacho, who was signed from Manchester United last year with high expectations. The team's new head coach, Xabi Alonso, made a surprising statement regarding the Argentine's future, hinting that his time at the club is coming to an end. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea's management and coaching staff believe the transfer from a year ago did not yield the expected results. Xabi Alonso met with the sporting directors and confirmed that negotiations regarding the player's transfer are underway. According to the coach, there is currently serious interest in the player from other clubs.

"The situation is that we have spoken with the sporting directors and we know there is interest from other clubs. We will monitor the development of events, and I hope this process ends in the best possible way for all parties," Xabi Alonso emphasized at a press conference.

Unsuccessful season and financial pressure

Garnacho failed to prove himself in the English Premier League during the 2025-26 season. The 22-year-old winger, who was transferred for £40 million, managed to score only one goal in the league throughout the entire season. His poor form not only contributed to the club dropping to 10th place in the table but also cost the player his chance of going to the World Cup with the Argentina national team.

According to Goal.com, Chelsea is currently experiencing financial difficulties. Having missed out on European competitions, the club aims to trim its squad and recoup some of the invested funds. It is worth noting that according to the contract signed with Manchester United, 10 percent of the proceeds from the player's future sale will be transferred to the "Red Devils".

Competition among Italian clubs

Although Garnacho's time in England has not gone well, clubs from the Italian Serie A are showing great interest in him. In particular, Roma is ready to add the player to their squad. Napoli, Juventus, and Milan are also closely monitoring the winger's situation.

However, Chelsea's management does not want to consider loan offers. The Londoners have stated that they will only agree to a permanent transfer and want to recover as much of the investment as possible. Negotiations are currently in a decisive phase.