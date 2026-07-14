Will Kylian Mbappe play against Spain? Didier Deschamps gives his final verdict

France head coach Didier Deschamps has put an end to concerns regarding team captain Kylian Mbappe ahead of the World Cup semi-final against Spain. Amid growing reports that the striker might miss the match due to an ankle injury, the coach confirmed that his condition is stable. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Kylian Mbappe left the pitch in the 77th minute of the quarter-final match against Morocco after sustaining a foot injury. Subsequently, his training away from the main group on Monday raised doubts among many. According to RMC Sport, the player is still experiencing pain in his ankle, but the coaching staff considers this expected.

The Athletic, quoting Deschamps at a press conference, explained that Mbappe's training plan is simply part of the recovery process. "He feels good. Like other players, he has the right to perform a specific exercise for 15 minutes instead of 20. This does not mean there is a serious problem with his health," the specialist said.

Other squad changes and competition

Another piece of good news for the French national team is the return of midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. Although he spent the last match on the bench, Deschamps noted that his condition has improved. Having such an experienced player in the center of midfield is considered crucial, especially in a match against Spain, who rely on ball possession.

According to Goal.com, Kylian Mbappe is currently leading the tournament's top scorer race with 8 goals. Although his main rival Lionel Messi has scored the same number of goals, Mbappe has the advantage in the number of assists. Therefore, the captain's presence on the pitch is important not only for the team result but also for individual awards.

The semi-final match between Spain and France is in the spotlight of the global football community. According to Deschamps, the team is preparing with a full squad and a fighting spirit. Mbappe is expected to start, which will significantly increase the French attacking potential.