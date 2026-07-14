Is Uzbekistan home to the most expensive gasoline in the region? A new fuel price ranking

·40·Economy
Is Uzbekistan home to the most expensive gasoline in the region? A new fuel price ranking

The price of AI-95 gasoline in Uzbekistan remains among the highest in Central Asia and the CIS countries. New data published by the reputable GlobalPetrolPrices portal as of July 6, 2026, clearly confirms this. On a positive note, prices in our country are lower than the global average, but the situation differs significantly when compared to our neighbors.

Zamin.uz presents a comparative analysis of automotive fuel prices in the republic and the world.

The situation in Uzbekistan: Cheaper than the world, more expensive than neighbors

According to the ranking data, the average price of 1 liter of gasoline in Uzbekistan is currently $1.342.

If we compare this figure with the global scale, the indicator in our country is relatively affordable:

  • Global average price: Approximately $1.46 per liter.

  • Uzbekistan's indicator: Below the global average level.

However, looking at the CIS and Central Asian region, it is evident that Uzbekistan is among the countries with the most expensive automotive fuel. In our republic, 1 liter of gasoline is sold at a higher price than in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Belarus, and Azerbaijan.

Central Asia and the CIS: How much does gasoline cost?

Fuel prices in neighboring and Commonwealth countries are significantly cheaper than in Uzbekistan. For example, in Turkmenistan, gasoline prices remain among the lowest in the world.

Price of 1 liter of gasoline in regional countries (in US dollars):

Country Name

Price of 1 liter of gasoline ($)

Turkmenistan

$0.430

Azerbaijan

$0.676

Kazakhstan

$0.687

Russia

$0.940

Belarus

$0.942

Kyrgyzstan

$1.016

Uzbekistan

$1.342

Where is the cheapest and most expensive gasoline in the world?

The ranking also reflects sharp differences between countries around the world. While fuel is cheaper than water in some nations, gasoline is considered a true luxury for the average population in other regions.

Absolute leaders (Cheapest gasoline):

  • Libya: 1 liter of fuel is only $0.02 — this is the lowest rate in the world and an absolute record!

  • Iran: $0.03 per liter.

  • Venezuela: Approximately $0.04 per liter.

Conversely, in some of the world's most developed or logistically challenging regions, prices are astronomically high:

  • Hong Kong: $4.06 per liter of gasoline (the most expensive gasoline in the world).

  • Malawi: $3.23 per liter.

  • Denmark: $2.60 per liter.

In conclusion, although Uzbekistan is far from global price extremes, the issue of reducing gasoline prices and increasing competition in the domestic and regional market remains one of the most pressing topics for local drivers.

UzbekistanKazakhstanRussiaTurkmenistanAzerbaijan
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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