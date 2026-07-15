New regulations established for gas stations during hot weather

·48·Uzbekistan
New regulations established for gas stations during hot weather

Safety measures at gas stations are being strengthened during hot weather. According to the new requirements, the loading and unloading of gasoline, diesel fuel, and liquefied gas will be conducted under special supervision.

Strict adherence to industrial and fire safety requirements is mandatory during these processes. Precautionary measures are being intensified when handling fuel products, especially during periods of high air temperature.

To reduce the risk of fire or explosion, it has been mandated that the loading and unloading of liquefied gas be temporarily suspended during times of extreme heat.

The requirements are aimed at organizing work processes at gas stations safely and preventing situations that pose a threat to human life and property.

ЁқилғиСуюлтирилган газБензинДизель ёқилғисиЁнғин хавфсизлигиХавфсизлик талаблари
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