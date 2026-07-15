SpaceX introduces the next-generation Starlink V5 terminal: more compact and faster

·29·Technology
SpaceX introduces the next-generation Starlink V5 terminal: more compact and faster

SpaceX, the company founded by Elon Musk, has officially announced its next-generation Starlink V5 terminal for satellite internet. This device is significantly smaller, lighter, and more energy-efficient than previous models, providing users with high-speed, stable connectivity. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The new Starlink V5 terminal can provide data transmission speeds exceeding 375 Mbps. This performance enables high-quality video calls and work with heavy content even in remote areas. According to ixbt.com, the device's average power consumption is just 35–50 W, which is 50 percent less than the V4 model.

Technical capabilities and durability

Major changes have also been made to the device's design. The new antenna is 35 percent more compact than its predecessor, and its weight has been reduced by 62 percent to just 1.1 kg. This makes it much easier to carry during travel and expeditions.

Starlink V5 stands out for its resistance to extreme weather conditions. Specifically:

  • IP67-rated protective housing;
  • Snow melting function up to 40 mm per hour;
  • Ability to withstand strong winds of up to 265 km/h;
  • 110-degree field of view and software-controlled orientation.
Notably, the LED indicator showing the device's status is now integrated directly into the antenna itself. In previous generations, these lights were located on the router.

Router Mini and expanded kit

Along with the new terminal, the Router Mini, which supports the Wi-Fi 6 standard, is also being introduced. It features 2x2 MU-MIMO technology and two gigabit Ethernet ports. The router covers an area of up to 204 square meters and allows up to 235 devices to be connected to the network simultaneously.

The kit includes a 15-meter Starlink cable, an Ethernet cable, a power supply unit, and various mounting accessories (tripods and supports). For countries with vast territories and mountainous regions, such as Uzbekistan, such compact and efficient terminals could play a crucial role in expanding internet coverage in the future.

SpaceXStarlinkElon MuskTechnologyInternet
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