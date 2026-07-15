Kylian Mbappe criticizes Didier Deschamps: France defeated in World Cup semi-final

France captain Kylian Mbappe has openly criticized head coach Didier Deschamps' tactical approach following the 0-2 defeat to Spain in the World Cup semi-final. In the match held in Arlington, Texas, "Les Bleus" failed to find their rhythm and missed the chance to reach their third consecutive final. This was reported by Goal.com reports.

In a post-match interview, the Real Madrid star specifically highlighted the team's struggles in the midfield. According to Mbappe, the failure of France's pressing system allowed Spanish midfielders to take full control of the game, which was cited as a primary reason for the French defeat.

Tactical errors and midfield gaps

Mbappe noted that players like Fabian Ruiz and Rodri were given too much freedom throughout the game. According to Goal.com, the forward complained about a lack of team communication. "We were left in a three-versus-two situation in the middle; it is very difficult to play like that against Spain. Fabian and Rodri had enough time on the ball. There was a lack of communication in the press," said Kylian Mbappe.

The captain believes the team should have relied more on individual pressing to force the opponent into mistakes. However, the tactics chosen by Deschamps allowed Spain to play their preferred style based on ball possession, preventing the French from launching counter-attacks.

Technical errors and performance level

Experts were surprised that France failed to record a single shot on target during the first 80 minutes of the match. In the 22nd minute, Lucas Digne conceded a penalty after a foul on Lamine Yamal. Mikel Oyarzabal capitalized on the opportunity to open the scoring, while Pedro Porro sealed the result in the second half.

Mbappe admitted that the team performed below their level, not only tactically but also technically. He stated that even when in possession, poor first touches hindered effective attacks. "You cannot win if you don't do the work required in a World Cup semi-final," he added.

Another team member, Manchester City midfielder Rayan Cherki, agreed with the captain's sentiments. Cherki emphasized that Spain's desire to win was stronger and that France was outplayed in every aspect. He believes that despite the talent in the squad, the team failed to show its true strength on the pitch.

Following this defeat, debates regarding Didier Deschamps' future and the team's playing style are expected to intensify. Meanwhile, Spain advances to the final, celebrating one of their historic victories.