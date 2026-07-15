Rodri unhappy with refereeing after France vs Spain match

·36·Sport
Rodri unhappy with refereeing after France vs Spain match

Spain midfielder Rodri expressed his dissatisfaction after the match against France, stating that referees are ignoring certain fouls committed against Lamine Yamal.

The player emphasized that Spain tried to neutralize the opponent and impose their own style of play during the match.

"We had to neutralize the opponent and impose our football. The team played excellently, especially off the ball. The substitutes also performed incredibly well," said Rodri.

He added that he was satisfied with his own performance. According to Rodri, the match was against a physically strong opponent, and every player's effort was crucial for the victory.

"I am very satisfied. It was a very tough game. We needed everyone's strength. We played against a very physically strong team. It was a very cohesive performance," he said.

Rodri specifically addressed the fouls committed against Lamine Yamal. He noted that Spain has faced this situation in three consecutive matches.

"We have been facing this for three games in a row. We are talking about more than 10-15 fouls that the referees are not calling. If no action is taken, defenders will continue to act the same way. The referees' indifference is obvious, especially today. But Lamine still played a great game," said Rodri.

After Spain defeated France and reached the World Cup final, the topic of fouls against Yamal has become a subject of discussion again.

RodriLamine YamalSpainFranceFootball
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