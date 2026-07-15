662 cybercrimes uncovered in Uzbekistan

As part of the second phase of operational-preventive measures against cybercrime, 662 previously committed IT-related crimes have been uncovered, reports Tashkent Today.

During the reporting period, law enforcement agencies halted the activities of cybercriminals and individuals engaged in illegal mining. The measures are aimed at ensuring digital security and compensating for the damages caused to citizens.

It is reported that during the investigations, 135 new cases of cybercrime and 3 instances of illegal mining were identified.

3 billion 864.3 million soums have been returned to the affected citizens. Cybersecurity measures are continuing as part of a nationwide program.