Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane: Who has the edge in the Ballon d'Or race?

·41·Sport
Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane: Who has the edge in the Ballon d'Or race?

In an exclusive interview with Goal.com, former England star Michael Owen discussed Jude Bellingham's status in world football and his upcoming rivalry with Harry Kane. Owen believes the Real Madrid midfielder is reaching an impact level comparable to legends like Wayne Rooney and Paul Gascoigne. This is reported by Goal.com. reports.

England has secured a spot in the semi-finals of the World Cup held in North America. Now, they face Lionel Messi's Argentina for a place in the final. This match is expected to be decisive not only for team success but also for individual honors, particularly the Ballon d'Or race.

Leader of the new generation

Jude Bellingham is proving himself as a true leader in this tournament. He has managed to score six goals in six matches, including braces against Mexico and Norway. Michael Owen highlighted that despite his young age, he has become a key figure at a grand club like Real Madrid.

"We are talking about one of the best players in the world. He is still young, but he can perform in major tournaments. Playing for Real Madrid and becoming a star there is not something everyone can do. It is surprising that some doubted his place in the national team in the recent past. We don't have many world-class players, so it would be a mistake to discard the ones we have," says Owen.

Internal competition for the Ballon d'Or

The battle for the Ballon d'Or between England's two leaders, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, is intensifying. If England wins the World Cup after a 60-year drought, it is highly likely that this prestigious award will go to one of these two players. Owen noted that Bellingham's universal movement on the pitch might give him an edge over Kane.

Thomas Tuchel's England team will certainly be under immense pressure in the match against Argentina. Lionel Messi will face the English in an official match for the first time in his career, which further increases the importance of the game. Owen urged the English players to raise their level and repeat the success of 1966.

The former striker also recalled the failures of his own "Golden Generation." Back then, stars like David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, and Owen returned home from the quarter-finals because Cristiano Ronaldo stood in their way. The current squad, however, is learning from those mistakes and moving confidently toward the final.

Jude BellinghamHarry KaneReal MadridEnglandBallon d'Or
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