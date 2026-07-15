UK introduces night-time 'curfew' for teenagers

·27·Technology
UK introduces night-time 'curfew' for teenagers

The UK government has announced strict measures to protect the mental health of minors and prevent social media addiction. Under the new regulations, a night-time 'curfew' will be introduced for 16 and 17-year-olds regarding social media usage. This measure aims to improve sleep patterns and protect young people from the negative impacts of online platforms. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to official information, social media will now be blocked by default for 16 and 17-year-old users between 00:00 and 06:00. This restriction is a logical continuation of last month's decision to completely ban access to a range of social apps for children under 16. British officials aim to regulate the online lives of the younger generation through this move.

Addictive features to be restricted

The new rules go beyond simple time limits. Manipulative features designed to keep users on social media for longer will also be disabled. Specifically, the auto-play function for videos will be disabled by default for 16-17-year-olds. This measure serves to reduce the hours teenagers spend watching content.

The government also plans to regulate the use of AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPT. For users under 18, mandatory reminders to take regular breaks on online platforms will be implemented. This set of measures is expected to play a crucial role in preserving both the mental and physical health of young people.

The government's main goal is a healthy generation

UK Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, Liz Kendall, expressed her views on the decision. She noted that while teenagers over 16 have gained more independence, they still need protection from the addictive and dangerous features of the online world.

'These new measures are vital to help young people get enough sleep, focus on their studies, and spend more time with their family and friends,' the minister said. According to Ixbt.com, Britain is drawing on the Australian experience, as Australia recently adopted some of the world's strictest laws on restricting social media for teenagers.

The impact of social media on the upbringing and health of youth is also a frequently discussed topic in the Uzbekistan segment. The British experience could serve as a model for other countries, including Central Asian states, regarding digital safety and child protection in the future. For now, tech giants are working on the technical methods to implement these new requirements.

BritainSocial MediaTechnologyTeenagersSafety
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