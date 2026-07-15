The hero in the shadow of Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane: England's new engine

·4·Sport
The hero in the shadow of Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane: England's new engine

As the 2026 World Cup reaches its decisive stages, the spotlight on England's path to the semi-finals is firmly fixed on stars like Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane. However, experts believe that behind the team's success are players who remain out of the media's gaze but perform a massive amount of dirty work on the pitch. This is reported by Goal.com. reports .

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane have scored six goals each so far, dragging the team to the semi-finals. In an interview with Goal.com, former England defender Gary Pallister singled out Elliot Anderson as the "unsung hero" creating the foundation for these stars to shine. He emphasized that the new Manchester City signing is demonstrating a true example of hard work in the heart of the midfield.

A new force in midfield

Elliot Anderson has cemented his place not only at the club level but also in the national team with a transfer value of £116 million. His reliable play in the holding zone, accuracy in winning the ball, and organizing attacks have proven vital for Thomas Tuchel's side. According to Pallister, it is Anderson taking on the "dirty work" that allows Bellingham and Kane to move more freely.

"Perhaps it's Anderson. He secured his future by signing with Manchester City. His work rate in matches against Mexico and other games, and his activity in duels for the ball, impressed me. Performing such a high volume of work in high-altitude areas, high humidity, and scorching heat is not something everyone can do," says Gary Pallister.

England will face reigning world champions Argentina in the semi-finals. The South American side, led by Lionel Messi, has no intention of surrendering their title easily. In such high-pressure games, alongside the skill of the number 9 and 10 stars, the services of highly resilient players like Anderson could become the deciding factor.

Gary Pallister also added that he regrets Anderson did not join Manchester United, but noted that the "Red Devils" did not make a serious attempt for this transfer. Regardless, the young midfielder has already become an integral part of the England squad. His physical fitness and tactical discipline maintain the balance in Tuchel's system.

In conclusion, it is worth noting that in England's march toward the championship, not only goals but also the "battles" in the middle of the pitch play a crucial role. If Elliot Anderson demonstrates his high work rate again in the match against Argentina, the path to the final for Bellingham and Kane will become even clearer.

EnglandWorld CupElliot AndersonJude BellinghamHarry Kane
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