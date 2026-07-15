Thomas Tuchel reveals plan to neutralize Lionel Messi threat

·2·Sport
Thomas Tuchel reveals plan to neutralize Lionel Messi threat

Ahead of the World Cup semi-final, England head coach Thomas Tuchel shared his thoughts. The German tactician emphasized that he has a clear plan to stop the threat posed by Argentina captain Lionel Messi. Tuchel believes the "Three Lions" already demonstrated their defensive potential by neutralizing Erling Haaland in the quarter-finals. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

England overcame the Norway hurdle in the quarter-finals, leaving one of the tournament's most dangerous strikers, Erling Haaland, with almost no opportunities. Thomas Tuchel believes that this same style of play and tactical discipline will also work against Lionel Messi. The coach says that while the Argentine star has a unique style, he can be stopped through collective effort.

Tactical approach and Messi's uniqueness

"Every time Lionel Messi steps onto the pitch, he displays his incredible skill. He is a master at finding space and creating unexpected situations. We must play with courage around him and block the passing lanes. He is a completely different player from Erling Haaland, but just as we found a way against Erling, we will find a worthy way to handle Messi," Tuchel stated, as quoted by Goal.com.

Currently 39 years old, Lionel Messi is preparing to make his 206th international appearance. His experience and continued high level of play are expected to be the main headache for the English. However, England captain Harry Kane emphasizes that focusing on just one player would be a mistake.

Harry Kane's historic milestone and team spirit

For Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, this semi-final holds special significance. By making his 121st appearance for England, he will surpass legends like Wayne Rooney (120) and David Beckham (115) to become the most-capped outfield player in the national team's history. Kane noted that team victory and the long-awaited title are more important than personal records.

"We are not just playing against Messi, but against a well-formed Argentina team. He is one of the best players in the world, but the opponent has other talented performers as well. For me, this is the realization of a childhood dream — playing against the reigning champions in a World Cup semi-final," said Harry Kane.

After disappointments in the 2018 World Cup and recent European Championships, England is finally aiming to win a major tournament trophy. The match against Argentina in Atlanta is undoubtedly one of the most central games of the tournament. Tuchel and his players are determined to stop Messi's "magic" and secure a spot in the final.

EnglandArgentinaLionel MessiHarry KaneThomas Tuchel
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