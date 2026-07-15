Spain head coach provides update on Lamine Yamal and Pedro Porro injuries

Spain national team head coach Luis de la Fuente has put concerns about the health of key players Lamine Yamal and Pedro Porro to rest following the World Cup semifinal victory over France. Both players appeared to face physical issues during the 2-0 win. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

During the match, Barcelona's young star Lamine Yamal was seen limping several times, which worried fans. However, in the post-match press conference, Luis de la Fuente stated that he had spoken with the medical staff and no serious injury was detected in the 17-year-old forward. According to him, the player will be ready for the final match on Sunday.

The situation regarding defender Pedro Porro may be slightly more complex. The Tottenham player was forced to leave the pitch in the 85th minute due to muscle pain and was replaced by Marcos Llorente. The coach noted that Porro's condition might be related to fatigue and that a final conclusion will be known after a medical examination.

Luis de la Fuente's thoughts on the victory

According to Goal.com, the coach expressed pride in his team's tactical and physical growth. He believes that defeating the 2018 world champions was not just luck, but the result of deep-rooted talent and hard work within the Spanish football system.

"I am amazed by what this team is capable of, and our potential for development is limitless. This is no coincidence: it is the result of talent, hard work, dedication, and resilience. We knew we had to improve step by step throughout the tournament, and we are currently in excellent form, both in terms of football and physical condition," the Spain coach emphasized.

Luis de la Fuente considers Spanish players to be peerless in the world when it comes to understanding the game. He says this achievement belongs not only to the national team but to all clubs and coaches in the country. Although the team is happy to have reached the final, they feel that the goal has not yet been fully achieved.

"A final is not just a place for literary phrases; it must be played and won. The toughest obstacle lies ahead of us. I value the path we have taken; it is exactly this path that made us strong and allows us to appreciate our achievements," the expert concluded.

The Spanish national team is now awaiting its opponent in the decisive match of the 2026 World Cup. The fact that Lamine Yamal's health is fine will undoubtedly significantly increase the championship chances of La Roja.