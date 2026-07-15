Why is the trial of the teenager who hit a traffic police officer in a BMW being held behind closed doors?

·52·Society
Why is the trial of the teenager who hit a traffic police officer in a BMW being held behind closed doors?

The criminal case regarding the traffic accident that led to the death of a traffic police inspector in Tashkent has begun in court. Standing in the dock is Doniyor Turgunov, a 10th-grade student who was driving the BMW.

It is reported that because the case involves a minor, the court proceedings are being held in a closed session. The initial court hearing took place on June 26 at the Mirobod District Court for Criminal Cases.

According to investigation materials, the teenager has been charged under Article 104, Part 3, Clause "d" of the Criminal Code, which pertains to the intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm resulting in death.

As a reminder, the tragic incident occurred on February 25 of this year in the Mirobod district of Tashkent. Doniyor Turgunov, a 10th-grade student without a driver's license, struck traffic police inspector Khosilbek Eshnazarov while driving a BMW M4.

The inspector was hospitalized with severe injuries. However, despite all efforts by doctors, he passed away three days later.

Following the incident, the suspect was taken into custody. During the investigation, he was charged with vehicle theft and the infliction of grievous bodily harm resulting in death.

Currently, court proceedings regarding the criminal case are ongoing.

TashkentDoniyor TurgunovBMWHosilbek EshnazarovMirobod
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