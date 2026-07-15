Yandex opens its first urban space: A harmony of technology and culture

·31·Technology
Yandex opens its first urban space: A harmony of technology and culture

Russian tech giant Yandex is set to unveil its first multifunctional urban space, the "Yandex 01" project, this November. Located in the "Chkalov" gallery at the Kurskiy Railway Station in Moscow, this venue will become a major hub integrating the company's ecosystem in an offline format. Spanning over 10,000 square meters, the project will serve not only as a technological exhibition but also as a cultural and educational platform, reports Ixbt.com. reports .

As part of the project, a personalized recommendation system based on AI will be introduced for visitors. This system will help create custom event schedules and provide navigation across the space based on guests' interests. Notably, the algorithms can analyze the preferences of users who have never used Yandex services before.

Technology and entertainment zones

"Yandex 01" is spread across three floors, where the company's most popular brands will have their own dedicated areas. Specifically, there will be special zones for platforms such as Yandex Music, Kinopoisk, and Yandex Afisha. Visitors will also find showrooms where they can get acquainted with the Alisa smart assistant and other smart home technologies.

The space will feature a store for Yandex Fabrika products, a Yandex Go interactive zone, and the first "Smislovaya 226" community bookstore. The bookstore is planned to include a cafe and a lecture hall, making it a place for tech enthusiasts to both learn and relax.

Flexible architecture and events

The project's architecture is based on the principle of adaptability. The interior structure can perform different functions at various times of the day. For example, halls used for lectures and educational seminars in the morning can be adapted for concerts or film screenings in the evening. Most events are expected to be free, ensuring the venue's accessibility.

Developed by architect Alexey Kapitanov and the Vox Architects bureau, this project demonstrates the role of tech companies in a modern urban environment. The team, led by Anastasia Tarasova, aims to make this space not just an office or a store, but a center for live communication.

This news is naturally of interest to users in Uzbekistan as well. Given that the Yandex ecosystem is actively developing in our country, particularly in transport and delivery services, it is possible that such multifunctional centers could appear in major cities like Tashkent in the future. For now, this project stands as the company's largest experiment in an offline environment.

YandexTechnologyAIRussiaInnovation
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