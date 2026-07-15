27-year-old man drowns while swimming in Namangan

Another tragic incident has occurred in the Syr Darya river, which flows through the Namangan region. It has been reported that a 27-year-old man drowned while swimming.

It is noted that the deceased was born in 1999 and resided in the Uchkuprik district of the Fergana region. He drowned due to negligence while swimming in the Syr Darya river, which passes through the "Oq yer" neighborhood in the Namangan district.

The emergency rescue service 112 received a report about the incident on July 12 at 18:26. Following this, rescue teams from the Emergency Situations Department were dispatched to the scene.

Currently, divers from the special search and rescue squad of the Namangan Regional Emergency Situations Department are continuing underwater search operations, while fire and rescue units are conducting continuous searches on the water surface.

Relevant authorities are urging citizens not to swim in prohibited areas and to strictly adhere to safety regulations in water bodies.