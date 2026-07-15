The Biggest Show in Football History: Super Bowl-Style Halftime at the 2026 World Cup Final

The 2026 World Cup final is expected to become not just a sporting event, but a massive musical and cultural phenomenon. For the first time in football history, a Super Bowl-style show will be presented during the decisive match at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Zamin.uz presents the details of these historic changes in world football and the upcoming show.

Will the halftime break exceed 15 minutes?

According to current football rules, the halftime break is set to not exceed 15 minutes. However, due to FIFA's new initiative and the planned large-scale musical program, this standard may change.

According to reports in the international press, the process, which includes setting up and dismantling stage equipment as well as an 11-minute musical performance, could extend the halftime break to 25-30 minutes. This issue is currently being hotly debated between broadcasters and FIFA, as there are also technical requirements related to TV commercials and airtime.

Who will be on stage?

The artistic director of the show is the famous Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. He successfully tested a similar experience at the recent FIFA Club World Cup.

The final show will feature a "star-studded lineup":

Madonna, Shakira, and BTS — the show's co-headliners.

Justin Bieber — another main performer of the program.

Burna Boy and Gustavo Dudamel — will provide musical diversity.

Additional programs: The PS22 Chorus, as well as children's favorite characters — Sesame Street and The Muppet Show — will also appear on stage.

The show's charitable purpose

This project is not just for entertainment, but includes a major social mission. The concert will be held in partnership with the Global Citizen organization.

Main goal: FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund to raise 100 million US dollars. These funds will be spent on expanding educational opportunities for children around the world and creating conditions for them to play football.

The closing ceremony will also be a separate show

Approximately an hour and a half before the final match begins, the championship's grand closing ceremony will take place. It is expected to feature Robbie Williams, Nicole Scherzinger and Hollywood star Tom Cruise. It is expected to participate.

This year's final is expected to be one of the greatest spectacles in human history, where football, music, and charity unite. Football fans are eagerly awaiting July 19th!