662 cybercrimes uncovered: 4 billion soums recovered

As a result of large-scale operational-preventive measures against cybercrime in Uzbekistan, hundreds of cases have been uncovered. Law enforcement agencies have identified 135 new cybercrimes and 3 cases of illegal mining.

135 new cases identified

It has been reported that as part of the second phase of measures taken in the field of digital security, the activities of cybercriminals and individuals engaged in illegal mining have been halted.

During the reporting period, 135 new cybercrime cases were identified. Additionally, 3 instances of illegal mining were uncovered.

These figures demonstrate that cybercrime is no longer just "internet fraud," but a serious problem that poses a direct threat to citizens' money, personal data, and digital security.

662 previously committed crimes solved

During the operations, 662 crimes previously committed in the IT sector that had not yet been solved were uncovered.

This is one of the most significant figures, as cybercriminals often attempt to quickly cover their tracks, transfer money to other accounts, or disappear through fake accounts.

Under such circumstances, the uncovering of 662 cases shows that law enforcement agencies are working systematically on digital footprints, transactions, and technical data.

Indicator Result New cybercrimes 135 Illegal mining cases 3 Previously committed crimes solved 662 Recovered damages 3 billion 864.3 million soums

Nearly 4 billion soums returned to victims

According to the data, 3 billion 864.3 million soums have been returned to affected citizens as a result of these measures.

This shows that in the fight against cybercrime, it is an important task not only to find the criminal but also to compensate for the damages suffered by the victims.

Recovering money in cyber fraud cases is not always easy, as funds can be moved through various cards, electronic wallets, or crypto-assets in a short period of time.

Why is illegal mining dangerous?

The 3 identified cases of illegal mining also deserve special attention.

Illegal mining places an excessive load on electrical networks, becomes a source of hidden income, and can create uncontrolled financial flows in the digital economy.

Especially during the high-consumption summer period, illegal use of electricity can put additional pressure on the energy system.

How are citizens being deceived?

Cybercrimes often exploit citizens' trust, haste, or insufficient digital literacy.

The most common dangerous scenarios include:

• calls from someone posing as a bank employee;

• requests for card details or SMS codes;

• sending links under the guise of "winnings," "gifts," or "compensation";

• promises of fake investments and quick profits;

• taking over an account on social media and asking relatives for money;

• obtaining logins and passwords through phishing sites.

There is a simple rule: never tell anyone your SMS code, card number, CVV, or password, even if the caller identifies themselves as an employee of a bank or a government agency.

Cybersecurity is now everyone's business

The fight against cybercrime is not just the task of law enforcement agencies. Citizens, banks, payment organizations, internet services, and platforms must also be responsible in this process.

If people do not open suspicious links, do not give out card details, and are cautious about promises of easy money, the opportunities for cybercriminals will decrease significantly.

Today, digital security has become a simple precautionary measure, like locking a door. Only here, the door is located on your phone, your card, and your internet accounts.

Measures will continue

Operational-preventive measures to ensure cybersecurity are continuing as part of a nationwide program.

In this process, identifying new crimes, uncovering previous cases, putting an end to illegal mining, and compensating for damages caused to victims remain key priorities.

Main conclusion

135 new cybercrimes, 662 solved cases, and nearly 4 billion soums recovered show how extensive the problem in the field of cybersecurity is.

Now the most important issue is to be proactive not only after a crime has been committed, but also in preventing it.

In your opinion, what should be strengthened first to reduce cyber fraud: bank oversight, the digital literacy of the population, or punitive measures?