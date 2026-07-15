A bowl of water saves lives: A call for kindness in Tashkent

The anomalous heat observed in Tashkent is becoming a severe trial not only for people but also for stray animals on the streets. The capital's administration has asked residents to provide simple yet vital assistance to cats, dogs, and birds.

The administration appealed to the public

The Tashkent City Administration reminded that in conditions of intense heat, stray animals are facing the risk of dehydration and overheating.

The administration called on city residents to leave clean water for animals in their courtyards, in front of entrances, along sidewalks, and in the shade of trees.

Sometimes, great help does not require great expense. A bowl of water, a little food, and not shooing an animal away from a shaded spot can save its life.

What do animals need in the heat?

During the anomalous heatwave, street animals primarily need water and shade. Unlike humans, they cannot always find a cool place, and a water source is often unavailable.

Therefore, city residents can help with the following simple actions:

Type of help What to do? Water place a container of clean water in the shade of a tree or by an entrance Food leave a small amount of food whenever possible Shade do not chase animals away from cool spots Attention if you see a weak or severely distressed animal, notify the authorities

These actions seem very simple. But in temperatures above +40 degrees, they can be of decisive importance.

Why is a bowl of water important?

In the heat, animals quickly suffer from dehydration. Especially if cats, dogs, and birds remain without water for a long time, they can experience exhaustion, overheating, and life-threatening conditions.

In the urban environment, asphalt, concrete, and metal surfaces intensify the heat. This increases the danger for animals roaming the streets several times over.

A simple example: a person can rest in the shade for a few minutes or buy water at a store. A stray animal does not have such an opportunity.

A test of kindness for people too

This call is not just about animals. It is also about urban culture, humanity, and our attitude toward the living beings around us.

Chasing away a stray animal, removing a water bowl, or driving them out of a shaded spot can put them at risk in the heat. Conversely, placing water in a corner does not take much time, but it is a noble deed.

At such times, the true face of the city is seen in the small but sincere actions of its people.

How to help safely?

When helping animals, it is necessary to follow simple safety rules.

It is advisable to place the water container in a secluded, shaded spot rather than in the middle of a pedestrian walkway. Food should be non-perishable and provided in small quantities. It is also important to wash the containers periodically.

If an animal appears very weak, injured, or in a dangerous condition, it is better to contact the relevant services or volunteers who help animals rather than trying to handle it yourself.

Kindness is also necessary in the heat

The appeal from the capital's administration is simple but poignant: do not forget about stray animals during hot days.

A bowl of water, a little food, and a shaded spot can be the difference between life and death for a cat, dog, or bird on the street today.

Do you think permanent water points for animals should be established in neighborhoods during hot days?