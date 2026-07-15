Former SpaceX engineer aims to revolutionize the space industry: Senra project secures $65 million

Senra, a startup founded by former SpaceX engineer Jordan Black, has raised $65 million to modernize the production of electrical wiring systems for rockets and aircraft. The project aims to digitize complex wire harnesses, which have remained unchanged for decades and still rely heavily on manual labor. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

An electrical wiring system acts as the "nervous system" connecting all electronic components of a rocket, aircraft, vehicle, or satellite. According to TechCrunch, this sector remains stuck at a Cold War-era technological level. Currently, cables for spacecraft are primarily assembled by hand on wooden tables by skilled technicians.

When Jordan Black was scaling the production process for the Starship rocket at SpaceX, he realized that the wiring system was the biggest bottleneck. According to him, processes in many factories worldwide are not automated, which increases the risk of errors. Senra developed a dedicated software platform called Amp to fill this gap.

Quality control and digital twins

The new technology digitizes every step of production. By creating a "digital twin," the system guides technicians and monitors material consumption. This is critical in the space industry, where even the smallest error can lead to catastrophe.

For example, in 2023, it was discovered that the wiring system on Boeing's Starliner spacecraft was wrapped in flammable tape. This error forced the entire project to pause and required all wires to be reinstalled, costing the company millions of dollars. Senra's automated software aims to reduce such human-factor errors to zero.

The investment round included major venture capital firms such as Lowercarbon, Interlagos, Sequoia Capital, and Andreessen Horowitz. These funds will be used to expand production capacity and fulfill orders for the defense industry. The company's current clients include manufacturers of submarines, satellites, and ground military vehicles.

Elon Musk's principle: Automation is the final step

In his work style, Jordan Black follows the principle of SpaceX founder Elon Musk: "Automation should be the final step." First, processes must be standardized and a solid foundation built; only then can robots be introduced. For now, robots lack the dexterity of human hands when working with delicate wires.

Senra is focusing not only on technology but also on workforce training. They have launched the only federally certified training program for wiring systems in the US. This ensures the delivery of high-quality products in the space and defense industries.

The success of this project will help lower the cost of space launches and increase the speed of vehicle assembly. While large rockets were previously produced only a few times a year, the new approach creates the potential to reach production rates of hundreds of units.