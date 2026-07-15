Honor launches the $11 multifunctional Honor Life flashlight

Honor, a brand known in the tech world for its smartphones, has unveiled its latest interesting gadget. The new multifunctional flashlight, called Honor Life, is notable not only for its affordable price but also for combining the functions of several devices. This device is expected to become a reliable assistant in daily life, travel, and emergency situations. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to Ixbt.com, the new gadget combines the capabilities of a classic flashlight, a camping lantern, and an emergency beacon. The price of the device in the Chinese market is only 79 yuan (approximately 11 USD). This combination of low price and high functionality makes the Honor Life model one of the most competitive products in its segment.

Technical capabilities and lighting distance

The Honor Life is designed in a cylindrical body with a length of 157 mm and a weight of 195 grams. The device is protected according to the IPX4 standard, which allows it to be used safely even in rainy weather. The main feature of the flashlight is that it is equipped with two independent light sources.

The main LED is designed for long-distance illumination, with a maximum brightness reaching 300 lumens. With a special focusing system, the user can widen or narrow the light beam. In the maximum focus position, the light reaches a distance of over 200 meters, which is very convenient for moving in open areas at night.

Camping mode and autonomy

An additional light located on the side of the device allows it to be used as a camping lamp or a night light. Two brightness levels are provided for each light source. This allows the user to save energy or use maximum brightness depending on the situation.

The Honor Life is equipped with a built-in 3000 mAh battery. This capacity guarantees long-term continuous operation of the device. The developers have also not forgotten about safety: double-clicking the button activates the SOS mode. This function serves to provide a special signal for calling for help in emergency situations.

Given the high demand for Honor brand products in the Uzbekistan market, it is highly likely that this affordable and high-quality gadget will soon appear on the shelves of local retailers. For travel enthusiasts and car owners, the Honor Life is undoubtedly a compact and useful solution.