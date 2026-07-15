Internet co-founder Vint Cerf creates a new standard for AI agents

·38·Technology
Internet co-founder Vint Cerf creates a new standard for AI agents

Vint Cerf, the legendary engineer and one of the creators of internet protocols (TCP/IP), has joined a new project expected to reshape the future of the global network. Despite concluding his 20-year tenure at Google, the 81-year-old expert continues to regulate the digital world. He has joined Innovation Labs as an advisor, beginning work on identifying AI agents on the open internet and ensuring their security. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Today, most AI agents operate within closed ecosystems. However, according to TechCrunch, these autonomous systems are expected to move freely across the internet and interact directly with each other in the near future. Innovation Labs aims to regulate this process by identifying each agent and establishing accountability for their actions.

DNSid: A digital passport for agents

The project proposes a new standard called DNSid. This system links every AI agent to a specific internet domain and verifies its registration using cryptographic proofs. Similar to a human passport system, it allows the digital world to determine who owns an agent and what rights it possesses.

Vint Cerf emphasizes that the biggest problem currently is trust. Questions like "What powers do AI agents have, where were these powers derived from, and who is responsible for their actions?" remain open. The new standard aims to provide a technical solution to these questions. This is also relevant for countries developing digital economies, as local business systems will inevitably collaborate with international AI agents in the future.

A difficult road to a unified standard

Currently, various companies are proposing their own identification methods, but their lack of interoperability remains a major obstacle. Cerf compares this situation to the early days of the internet. Back then, different networks could not connect with each other; only after the implementation of the unified TCP/IP protocol did the global internet emerge.

Innovation Labs and its partners are currently testing this standard with several major tech giants. If DNSid succeeds, it will become a new layer of the internet. In this layer, not only people but millions of autonomous programs will be able to make transactions and exchange information securely and transparently.

According to Vint Cerf, this era will be both exciting and somewhat complex. The functionality of AI agents is so powerful that significant pressure from users and companies will be required to control and regulate them. Ultimately, only the most convenient and universally functional standard will survive.

Vint CerfArtificial IntelligenceInternetGoogleTechnology
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