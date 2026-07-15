Electricity consumption in Uzbekistan reaches record high

A record high for electricity consumption has been recorded in Uzbekistan's unified energy system. For the first time, summer consumption has exceeded the winter peak, reaching 284 million kWh.

This is 1.94 percent higher than the previous summer record. It is also 1 million kWh higher than the winter record set in January of this year.

On July 14, electricity production reached 287.3 million kWh. This figure is also higher than the production volume during the winter period.

Due to the increased load on the networks, emergency repair crews have been moved to an enhanced work schedule. Faults in five districts of Tashkent were promptly resolved. In the Kashkadarya region, the consequences of accidents caused by strong winds were also addressed.

Work on modernizing substations and transformers continues to maintain stability during peak loads.

The Ministry of Energy is urging consumers to use electricity rationally. It is recommended to set air conditioners to a temperature of 24–26 degrees. This prevents equipment from overheating and reduces the risk of emergency power outages.